December 29, 2016
BUTTE – Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Director, J.P. Gallagher, along with Jason Davis and Ali Martin of SMA Architects will provide the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners a project design update on the Stodden Park Aquatic Facility, at the next Council of Commissioners’ Regular meeting, on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
 
For questions, please contact Parks & Recreation Director, J.P. Gallagher at (406) 497-6571


