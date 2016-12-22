City Desk

Phantom rival

According to Fernando Mendoza-Escobar’s significant other, he came home inebriated and suspicious yesterday, police said.

It was about 5 pm.

According to the female victim, Mr. Mendoza-Escobar thought that she had been seeing someone else. He threatened his partner and her “nonexistent” boyfriend, police said at this morning’s media briefing. The victim wasn’t physically harmed, she was made fearful, and that is sufficient to constitute partner family member abuse, police said.

After making threats, the suspect left to find the imaginary other man, police said.

Mendoza-Escobar wasn’t home when police arrived. Police placed his partner with Safe Space, a Butte shelter for victims of domestic violence.

When he arrived home, Mendoza-Escobar called the police. He asked where his partner was. Officers paid Mendoza-Escobar a visit, and then placed him under arrest. He was charged with partner family member abuse because his partner was made to feel “reasonable apprehension,” police said. The charge is a misdemeanor offense.







Driver goes postal

During the lunch hour yesterday, several mailboxes in the 300 block of Galaxy Drive were struck by a vehicle. Another mailbox was hit on Bartlett, just around the corner, police said.

The matter is under investigation. Police suspect that the driver involved may have been inebriated.