City Desk



Butte firefighters attempt to supress a smoldering fire in Joe Lynch's building on Wyoming. The ruins of the structure were demolished and trucked away by the county in the spring of 2015.



Dec. 21, 2016

ButteNews.net



The Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners voted this evening to authorize the chief executive to sign a settlement regarding Lynch v. Butte-Silver Bow.

The vote came after a closed-door presentation to the council by attorney Cindy Walker.

The council added an “emergency” agenda item to its Wednesday meeting in order to discuss the Lynch litigation.

Joe Lynch sued the county in Nov. 2014, claiming that the county’s negligence led to the collapse of the plaintiff’s building on Wyoming.

Details of the settlement were unavailable at the time this story was posted.

Just before the vote, Commissioner Jim Fisher told the council that he “regretfully” supported the authorization.



