City Desk

Tyler Morrison

Does anyone else romanticize the holiday season in their minds? All year long, I wait in baited anticipation for caroling, horse-drawn sleighs and roasted chestnuts. Closing my eyes, I can almost smell the cinnamon and nutmeg dancing gently along the cool winter breeze reminding us all of simpler times before we succumbed to the humorless bindings of adulthood. I often wonder what happened to my ‘winter wonderland’ as I stand in line at some big-box store clutching a soon to be forgotten tchotchke meant as a gift for someone I probably don’t really like anyway. In solace, I turn to the flavors of winter. Diligently avoiding the pumpkin spice apocalypse altogether, I have decided to reacquaint myself with an old, almost forgotten friend; eggnog.

The origins of eggnog are a little hazy. The first example of the term "eggnog" in print was in 1775, when Maryland clergyman and philologist Jonathan Boucher wrote a poem about the drink, although the idea of eggs curdled with acidic spirits and seasoned for drinking has persisted since the 13th century.

The word eggnog literally means eggs inside a small cup, or noggin. Nog, an old English dialect word (from East Anglia) of obscure origins was used to describe a kind of strong beer (hence noggin). There was no refrigeration, and the farms belonged to the big estates. Those who could get milk and eggs to make eggnog mixed it with brandy or Madeira or even sherry. But it became most popular in America, where farms and dairy products were plentiful, as was rum. Rum came to these shores via the Triangular Trade from the Caribbean, and thus was far more affordable than the heavily taxed brandy or other European spirits that it replaced at our forefather’s holiday revels.

The basis for eggnog (eggs beaten with sugar, milk or cream, and some kind of spirit) has traveled well, adapting to local tastes wherever it has landed: In England, it descended from a hot British drink called posset, which consists of eggs, milk, and ale or wine. In the American South, bourbon replaced ale (though nog, the British slang for strong ale, stuck).

Rich, strong eggnog, (the richer and stronger, the better) is no stranger to holiday celebrations in New Orleans, and at this time of year the drink takes its place alongside syllabubs on the traditional southern table. Syllabub is a less potent mixture than eggnog but just as rich. Made with milk, sugar and wine, it straddles the line between drink and liquid dessert.



Eggnog goes by the name coquito in Puerto Rico, where, not surprisingly, rum is the liquor of choice (as it is these days for many eggnog lovers in the U.S.). There the drink has the added appeal of being made with fresh coconut juice or coconut milk.

Mexican eggnog, known as Rompope, was created in the convent of Santa Clara in the state of Puebla. The basic recipe is augmented with a heavy dose of Mexican cinnamon and rum or grain alcohol, and the resulting drink is sipped as a liqueur.

In Peru, holidays are celebrated with a biblia con pisco, an eggnog made with the Peruvian pomace brandy called pisco.

The Germans, not to be left out, make an eggnog, or rather egg soup with beer (Biersuppe).

Consulting my own collection of old cookbooks, I encountered no less than a dozen eggnog recipes. Containing everything from crystalized ginger to curry powder, bourbon to Budweiser, and served in any way but in a small glass, I would nominate eggnog for the prize of “Most Esteemed American Cocktail” – a version of the drink exists in every color, language and culture. It has been adapted and reimagined countless times for every person who has been, and likely will be. So, this holiday season, whatever you believe, find an excuse to get your family and friends together, and celebrate the one thing that binds us together as human beings; the indomitable ability to turn anything, even the humble egg, into an alcoholic beverage.



