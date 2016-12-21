City Desk





Dec. 21, 2016

ButteNews.net



Raw deal



Michele Pehringer gathered up some raw shrimp and raw hamburger at Stokes yesterday evening and consumed it there as she wandered the aisles. She also ate half of a deli sandwich in the store, police said.

For spice, she added a little taco seasoning to her repast, Undersheriff George Skuletich noted at this morning’s media briefing.

She washed down her paleo dinner with Mike’s Hard Lemonade. She had also grabbed a Bud Light product, but was unable to consume that before police arrived.

As her arrest was underway, she told the officer that she was feeling sick. She was cuffed anyway and taken to the detention center. The charge was shoplifting, police said.



Rock chuck

Police responded to Saint James yesterday afternoon to interview a woman who had been assaulted with a brick.

Earlier, she had been in an argument with a neighbor in the apartment building at 226 West Silver, police said.

The dispute was over her use of the neighbor’s car.

The argument raged on outside of the woman’s apartment. This caused a second male to emerge from her apartment, police said. The neighbor, Thayne Allen, retreated up the stairs to his own apartment. The woman followed, police said.

At some point, Mr. Allen grabbed a “brick-like” rock that was holding his door open, police told reporters. He then chucked the brick at the woman, hitting her in the head, police said.

She received minor injuries and reported feeling dizzy, the undersheriff said. She was taken to Saint James.

Mr. Allen has been charged with assault with a weapon, according to the BSB jail roster.



