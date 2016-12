The class of 2017 inductees are:Joan BaezElectric Light Orchestra (ELO)JourneyPearl JamTupac ShakurYes...and award for musical excellence: Nile Rodgers, according to www.rockhall.com/class-2017-inductees Yesterday afternoon a large explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico killed at least 27 people and injured 70. The explosion occurred around 3:00 pm at San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, a town on the outskirts of Mexico City. It is currently unknown what caused the explosion. Officials have called for a full investigation, says The New York Times.Excluding the United States, and without consulting the United Nations, Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow yesterday to work toward an accord to end the war in Syria. Absence of the Western powers almost guarantees President Bashar al-Assad will remain, says The New York Times.Monday a truck intentionally barreled into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin. Twelve people have been killed. One suspect has already been detained, questioned and released. The person they are looking for is a Tunisian asylum seeker. The suspect has many aliases says Ralf Jaeger the North Rhine Westphalia Interior Minister. Monetary awards are being offered from the German government for information leading to the arrest of this person, says NPR.- The body of a woman has been found near Orange Street Bridge in Missoula earlier today. She was found with face down on the ice by the Clark Fork River. Law enforcement are still investigating, says KPAX.