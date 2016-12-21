This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News BSBPL winter break activities
Check Your Briefs
The 2017 inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of FameDecember 21, 2016
The class of 2017 inductees are:
Joan Baez
Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
Journey
Pearl Jam
Tupac Shakur
Yes
...and award for musical excellence: Nile Rodgers, according to www.rockhall.com/class-2017-inductees
Explosion kills 27 people in Fireworks market in MexicoDecember 21, 2016
Yesterday afternoon a large explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico killed at least 27 people and injured 70. The explosion occurred around 3:00 pm at San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, a town on the outskirts of Mexico City. It is currently unknown what caused the explosion. Officials have called for a full investigation, says The New York Times.
Talks take place in Moscow to end war in SyriaDecember 21, 2016
Excluding the United States, and without consulting the United Nations, Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow yesterday to work toward an accord to end the war in Syria. Absence of the Western powers almost guarantees President Bashar al-Assad will remain, says The New York Times.
Police hunting for new suspect in Berlin Christmas Market attackDecember 21, 2016
Monday a truck intentionally barreled into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin. Twelve people have been killed. One suspect has already been detained, questioned and released. The person they are looking for is a Tunisian asylum seeker. The suspect has many aliases says Ralf Jaeger the North Rhine Westphalia Interior Minister. Monetary awards are being offered from the German government for information leading to the arrest of this person, says NPR.
Deceased woman found on ice near Clark Fork RiverDecember 21, 2016
Missoula - The body of a woman has been found near Orange Street Bridge in Missoula earlier today. She was found with face down on the ice by the Clark Fork River. Law enforcement are still investigating, says KPAX.
