Dec. 19, 2016

I hate to hit and run

Police arrested Brenna Albracht on North B Street Saturday evening, police said.

A witness had seen her attempt a U-turn near his home. She failed and then backed into an adjacent home, police said.

The witness fired up a four-wheeler and followed Ms. Albracht to her home. From there, he called the police, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters at this morning’s media briefing.

When police arrived, Ms. Albracht displayed slurred speech and glassy bloodshot eyes. She did not pass field sobriety maneuvers at the scene, police said.

She has been charged with aggravated DUI and hit and run, Skuletich said.



Using his head?

An argument between two men at 1821 Monroe included threats aimed at both men’s families.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he discovered that one of the men, Joshua Maloney, had an outstanding warrant. Maloney refused to put his hands behind his back, and he head-butted the officer, the undersheriff told reporters.

Back up arrived, and Mr. Maloney was placed under arrest. In addition to the warrant that was issued for failure to appear in city court, Mr. Maloney faces the charge of assaulting a police officer, police said.