The Cockerline offers a portal into the art history, pop culture, and political climate of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. As evidenced in the works shown, printmakers of the time were influenced and propelled to work by current events, including Apollo 11's moon landing, racial divisions, the allure of celebrities, opposition to the War in Vietnam, and the Feminist Movement. Additionally, some work are not at all influenced by a specific event and are instead informed by an emotion, a placed, or the human condition. The artists represented are varied in their histories and techniques, some better know for working primarily in other mediums.