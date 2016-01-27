ISIS training camps were struck by U.S. B-2 stealth bombers in the Libyan desert on Wednesday night. It is believed that 80 ISIS fighters were killed in the attack.The wife the the gunman who kill 49 people in Florida's Pulse nightclub has pleaded not guilty to two federal charges of providing material support to a terrorist. Noor Salman was arrested earlier this week, the charges say that Salman allegedly knew about Omar Mateen's plan to slaughter people at the nightclub, says NPR.Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital Wednesday. He was suffering from and "acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia." Thursday, he remains in stable condition, according to Bush spokesman Jim McGrath. Both Former President G.H.W. Bush and wife Barbara were scheduled to attend Trump's inauguration, but had to decline for health reasons upon doctors orders, says Politico.The last astronaut to walk on the moon, Gene Cernan, died today at the age of 82. He was surrounded by family at a hospital in Houston.The greatest show on earth will end this spring. Ringling Brothers Circus will pack it in after final performances in May, national media outlets report.