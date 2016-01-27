This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Excel Basics January 27, 2016

Excel Basics January 27, 2016

11:00 am South Branch (Mall) Library



Have you heard that Excel is the best, but not sure what it is the best at? Excel is a spreadsheet program used to organize information or to keep track of your bills. It will do calculations or sort data. After this introduction you will be able to set up your own basic spreadsheet, edit, auto sum, resize and format.


