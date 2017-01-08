City Desk

Turn old books into art! BSBPL invites you to come and learn how to transform an old book into an exciting art project. Learn how to transform a book into a planter or create an interesting purse or fold book pages into a geometric design or word. Your imagination is the only limit!Bring your own book or use one of ours. This is a great way to recycle books and create decorations for your home or gifts.On January 8th, we will be making folded tea-bag sachet for holding potpourri and folded rose pins. We will supply everything you need. Just come, bring a friend, have fun and make some book art!