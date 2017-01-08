This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Book Arts Workshop at BSBPL January 8, 2017

City Desk

Book Arts Workshop at BSBPL January 8, 2017

Print
Thursday, January 12, 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Third Floor



Turn old books into art! BSBPL invites you to come and learn how to transform an old book into an exciting art project. Learn how to transform a book into a planter or create an interesting purse or fold book pages into a geometric design or word. Your imagination is the only limit!
Bring your own book or use one of ours. This is a great way to recycle books and create decorations for your home or gifts.

On January 8th, we will be making folded tea-bag sachet for holding potpourri and folded rose pins. We will supply everything you need. Just come, bring a friend, have fun and make some book art!

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Sunday the 1st. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting